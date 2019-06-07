Nottingham Forest announce new shirt sponsorship deal with Football Index

Nottingham Forest have announced a new shirt sponsorship deal with gambling platform Football Index.

Football Index’s logo will be displayed on the front of Forest’s first-team and replica shirts from the beginning of the 2019/20 season.

“We’re delighted that we have been able to secure the biggest shirt sponsorship in our history and it shows Football Index’s commitment and belief in Nottingham Forest,” the club’s chief commercial officer David Cook told their official website.

“Like Nottingham Forest, Football Index have a pioneering spirit built in their DNA and the brand fit has shone through during our various discussions.”

Football Index, the world’s first football stock market, allows traders to buy and sell shares in professional footballers with real money.

It offers customers a chance to bet on the future success of football players, rather than gambling on the short-lived outcome of football matches.

Forest finished the season in ninth place in the Sky Bet Championship, eight points adrift of the play-offs.