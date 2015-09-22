Notts County 4 Crawley Town 1: Moniz's men seal comfortable win

Mike Edwards and Liam Noble both netted braces as Notts County came from behind to beat Crawley Town 4-1 at Meadow Lane in League Two.

Crawley took the lead through Rhys Murphy's 24th-minute effort, but Edwards' first levelled proceedings just after the half-hour mark, before Noble added a second a minute later after being teed up by Adam Campbell.

Noble nudged the hosts further ahead from the penalty spot shortly after the restart, with defender Edwards putting the result beyond all doubt for Ricardo Moniz's side with 13 minutes remaining.