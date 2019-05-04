Notts County’s number is up after relegation from Football League

Notts County have been relegated from the Football League for the first time, having been a founder member in 1888.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a statistical look back at County’s league history.

120 – seasons in the Football League, excluding the abandoned 1939-40 season.

1,814 – games won in that time, with 1,245 draws and 1,927 defeats according to an all-time English league table compiled by the Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation.

(PA Graphic)

30 – County spent 30 seasons in the top flight, in six spells, with 37 in the second tier and 34 in the third. This was their 19th season in the fourth tier.

1 – the 1894 FA Cup is County’s only major trophy.

8 – league titles – three in Division Two, three in Division Three or Division Three South and two in the fourth tier.

13 – promotions.

Tommy Johnson, left, and Craig Short celebrate Notts County’s promotion via the 1990 Division Three play-offs (John Stillwell/PA)

17 – relegations.

3 – County’s best ever finish was third in the old Division One, in both the 1890-91 and 1900-01 seasons.

11-1 – their record league win, against Newport in Division Three South in 1949.

9-1 – their record defeat, on three occasions – in Division One fixtures against Aston Villa in 1888 and Blackburn in 1889, and against Portsmouth in Division Two in 1927.

Happy Birthday to Club Ambassador and living legend Les Bradd. pic.twitter.com/leoIqlZ7ov— Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) November 5, 2014

125 – Les Bradd is County’s record league goalscorer, having played for the club between 1967 and 1978.

564 – goalkeeper Albert Iremonger made the most league appearances for the club, from 1905 to 1926.

99 – record points total, when they won Division Three in 1997-98.