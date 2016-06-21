Novillo leaves Melbourne City for Turkey

Harry Novillo has left A-League side Melbourne City after signing a two-year deal with Turkish outfit Manisaspor.

Novillo signed with City as an injury replacement for Damien Duff in March 2015 and quickly established himself as a fan favourite at AAMI Park.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals in 2015-16 as City made the semi-finals, bowing out to eventual champions Adelaide United.

However, his season was hit by off-field drama, with the Lyon-born winger stood down from training for two weeks in February following an investigation into an alleged altercation.

While no charges were officially laid against Novillo, the Frenchman departed the A-League outfit with a year to run on his contract.

"I believe at Manisaspor I can direct my career in a different direction," Novillo said after being unveiled by Manisaspor on Tuesday.

Harry Novillo Manisaspor’da June 21, 2016

"The president wants to see me here too, and all of the positive references I have received about Manisaspor are among the reasons I chose this place.

"I promise to fight to ensure my maximum contribution to Manisaspor."

Manisaspor will play in Turkey's second division next season after gaining promotion from the third tier.