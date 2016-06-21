Trending

Novillo leaves Melbourne City for Turkey

By

Harry Novillo will play in Turkey's second division next season after leaving A-League side Melbourne City.

Harry Novillo has left A-League side Melbourne City after signing a two-year deal with Turkish outfit Manisaspor.

Novillo signed with City as an injury replacement for Damien Duff in March 2015 and quickly established himself as a fan favourite at AAMI Park. 

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals in 2015-16 as City made the semi-finals, bowing out to eventual champions Adelaide United. 

However, his season was hit by off-field drama, with the Lyon-born winger stood down from training for two weeks in February following an investigation into an alleged altercation.

While no charges were officially laid against Novillo, the Frenchman departed the A-League outfit with a year to run on his contract.

"I believe at Manisaspor I can direct my career in a different direction," Novillo said after being unveiled by Manisaspor on Tuesday.

"The president wants to see me here too, and all of the positive references I have received about Manisaspor are among the reasons I chose this place.

"I promise to fight to ensure my maximum contribution to Manisaspor."

Manisaspor will play in Turkey's second division next season after gaining promotion from the third tier. 