Wolfsburg have announced the signing of Paul-Georges Ntep from Rennes for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old France international has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal to become the Bundesliga club's fourth signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Yunus Malli, Victor Osimhen and Riechedly Bazoer.

"Wolfsburg have secured the services of Paul-Georges Ntep from French first division side Stade Rennes," the club confirmed via an official statement.

"The fee involved in the transfer of the attacker, who will begin training with the Green-Whites in La Manga on Monday, remains undisclosed. The 24-year-old will wear the number nine jersey."

3 - will be the 3rd French player for in . Bienvenue. January 9, 2017

Head coach Valerien Ismael believes Ntep, who had been linked with Premier League side Swansea City, will bring some new dynamism to their attack in the wake of Julian Draxler's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

"With Paul-Georges, we have distinctly improved the quality we possess on the wing," Ismael said. "He is extremely pacy, technically gifted and, for such a young player, he is very experienced.

"His signing makes us more flexible tactically and even more difficult to reckon with going forward."

87 - has attempted 87 dribbles in Ligue 1 this season, more than any other Rennes player. Tschüss.January 9, 2017

Ntep could make his debut in the league clash with Hamburg at the Volkswagen Arena on January 21.

"It's a new adventure," he told the official Rennes website. "It's a good time for the progress of my career.

"I am also sad because I didn't achieve what I wanted to with Rennes. I showed some good things but couldn't show that throughout because of things beyond my control, like an injury or fatigue.

"It's a club and a city that I will miss. I hope they reach the place they deserve.

"Wolfsburg have great ambitions, with quality facilities and players. Even though their situation is a bit difficult right now, they aspire to something better."