Ntseki names Bafana squad to face Namibia, Zambia

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has named his 25-man squad for their upcoming international friendlies against Namibia and Zambia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

The South African national team are set to play Namibia on 8 October before taking on Zambia three days later on 11 October 2020.

Mamelodi Sundowns' new signing Ricardo Goss earned a call up to the national team alongside Darren Keet and Ronwen Williams, while Itumeleng Khune and Brandon Petersen were snubbed from the squad.

Meanwhile, Thibang Phete received his debut call up to the national team and will be part of Bafana's defenders alongside side Motjeka Madisha, Mosa Lebusa, Sifiso Hlanti, Thulani Hlatswayo, Innocent Maela, Reeve Frosler and Abbubaker Mobara, Rushine De Reuck and Rivaldo Coetzee was omitted from the squad.

Making up the midfield is Sundowns new signing Mothobi Mvala, the experienced Andile Jali, Themba Zwane and Keagan Dolly

Another player earning his debut call up is Kurt Abrahams, who plays for Westro in Belgian and he has been named as part of Bafana's strike force along with Percy Tau, Kermit Erasmus, Lebogang Manyama, Thabiso Kutumela and Luther Singh.

Here is Bafana Bafana's 25-man squad to face Namibia and Zambia:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (OHL, Belgium), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Thibang Phete (Belenenses, Portugal), Motjeka Madisha, Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sifiso Hlanti (Unattached), Thulani Hlatswayo, Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs), Abbubaker Mobara (Cape Town City)

Midfielders: Andile Jali, Mothobi Mvala, Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule (SuperSport United) Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City), Gladwin Sitholo (Golden Arrows), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France)

Forwards: Percy Tau (Anderlecht, Belgium) Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City), Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United) Luther Singh (Pacos de Ferreira, Portugal), Kurt Abrahams (Westerlo, Belgium)

Coach: Molefi Ntseki