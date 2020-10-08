Ntseki names Bafana starting XI for Namibia friendly

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has announced his starting line-up for their international friendly against Namibia on Thursday evening.

The South African national team will take on Namibia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg with kick-off set for 7pm, in one of two international friendlies during the Fifa international break.

Ntseki has named three players in his starting line-up who are set to make their debuts, including Siyethemba Sithebe, Thibang Phethe and Thabo Nodada.

Meanwhile, Ronwen Williams will captain the team as he was named between the sticks ahead of Ricardo Goss, who received his maiden Bafana call up.

In defence, Ntseki has placed debutant Phete alongside, Mosa Lebusa, and Reeve Frosler, while Innocent Maela completes South Africa's backline.

Mamelodi Sundowns' new signing Mothobi Mvala will start alongside Sithebe and Nodada in the middle of the park, while Keagan Dolly and Luther Singh will form Bafana's frontline alongside Kermit Erasmus, who got the nod ahead of Percy Tau.

Here is Bafana Bafana's starting lineup in full:

Ronwen Williams (GK/C), Reeve Frosler, Innocent Maela, Thibang Phete, Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala, Siyethemba Sithebe, Thabo Nodada, Keagan Dolly, Luther Singh, Kermit Erasmus.

Substitutes:

Ricardo Goss (GK), S’fiso Hlanti, Motjeka Madisha, Abubaker Mobara, Teboho Mokoena, Gladwin Shitolo, Thabiso Kutumela, Lyle Foster, Percy Tau.