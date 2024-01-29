Quiz! Can you name the England line-up from Gareth Southgate's first game as manager against Malta in 2016?
After Sam Allardyce was forced out, Southgate took charge of the national team for the first time in this World Cup qualifier
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the Champions League final against Chelsea in 2008?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Sam Allardyce's reign as England manager only lasted one game, beating Slovakia to leave his dream job with a perfect record following allegations of corruption.
In stepped Gareth Southgate, originally on an interim basis, and he's remained in charge ever since, leading his country to the final of Euro 2020.
Although a first tournament win since 1966 has remained elusive, England head to Germany this summer as one of the favourites.
Much has changed since the routine 2-0 win over Malta that launched the Southgate era in earnest. Can you remember the first team he picked?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the Champions League final against Manchester City in 2021?
Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the FA Cup final against West Ham United in 2006?
Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona line-up from the Champions League final against Arsenal in 2006?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.
Most Popular
By Sean Cole
By Sean Cole