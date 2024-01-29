Quiz! Can you name the England line-up from Gareth Southgate's first game as manager against Malta in 2016?

Gareth Southgate on the touchline as England face Malta

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the Champions League final against Chelsea in 2008?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Sam Allardyce's reign as England manager only lasted one game, beating Slovakia to leave his dream job with a perfect record following allegations of corruption.

In stepped Gareth Southgate, originally on an interim basis, and he's remained in charge ever since, leading his country to the final of Euro 2020.

Although a first tournament win since 1966 has remained elusive, England head to Germany this summer as one of the favourites.

Much has changed since the routine 2-0 win over Malta that launched the Southgate era in earnest. Can you remember the first team he picked?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the Champions League final against Manchester City in 2021?

Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the FA Cup final against West Ham United in 2006?

Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona line-up from the Champions League final against Arsenal in 2006?