‘Thomas Tuchel's made his name as a cup manager, and they get no bigger than the World Cup. He’s a planner, he’s painstaking, he could be England’s secret weapon’: Emile Heskey's great hope for England's new boss

By Contributions from , published

Thomas Tuchel is getting set for his first game in charge of the Three Lions

England manager Thomas Tuchel
England manager Thomas Tuchel at Wembley (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Thomas Tuchel era begins in earnest on Friday night when the new England boss takes charge of his new side for the first time.

The Wembley clash against Albania also sees England begin their road to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, with another home clash against Latvia following on Monday night.

Serbia and Andorra round out qualifying Group K, but Tuchel’s ambitions in the job extend far past merely reaching next summer’s tournament.

Emile Heskey's Tuchel hope

Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Chelsea's win over Manchester City in the 2021 final in Porto.

Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the Champions League trophy in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After another near miss at Euro 2024, when Gareth Southgate’s tenure came to an end with a second European Championship final defeat, expectations will be high under Tuchel, who became England’s third foreign manager in their history after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

While neither the Swede or the Italian were able to end England’s trophy drought, former Three Lions striker Emile Heskey, ranked at no.95 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time, believes a foreign boss can be an advantage.

Emile Heskey bagged England's third against Denmark in their last-16 meeting at the 2002 World Cup (Rui Vieira/PA)

Emile Heskey turned out 62 times for England

“I think back to when Sven was hired and feeling as if I had a real fresh slate,” he tells FourFourTwo. “A fresh slate is always very exciting as it gives fringe players and those uncapped the hope of making an impression, and keeps the big stars on their toes.”

The former Liverpool striker also points out that playing under an overseas coach will be nothing new to the current England squad.

“How many English managers are there at Premier League level?” he asks. “It’s not as if players aren’t used to foreign coaches and different cultures around them at their clubs. Even in my day, that was the case.

“You become quite used to different philosophies and it actually helps you to grow as a footballer. What a manager says is what’s important, not what his accent is.”

Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane

Thomas Tuchel alongside Harry Kane at Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuchel - ranked at No.10 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best managers on the planet last year - has won three domestic cups and three European prizes during his career so far, with Heskey moving to salute the 51-year-old’s cup pedigree.

“He’s made a name for himself as a cup manager, and they get no bigger than the World Cup,” adds Heskey. “He’s a planner, he’s painstaking, he prepares for an opponent’s weaknesses and he knows how to keep things tight. We’ve brought in an expert for exactly those types of games and I believe he could be our secret weapon."

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

With contributions from
More about stories
Thomas Tuchel has been appointed the new England manager

‘Thomas Tuchel galvanised Chelsea – he quickly identified which players could fit into a system that would win matches. They were putty in his hands from day one’: Joe Cole on why fans should expect a fast start from the new England boss
English footballers Jamie Redknapp, Mark Wright, Steve McManaman, Ian Rush, John Barnes and Robbie Fowler of Liverpool FC record a cup final song/single ahead of the 1996 FA Cup Final UK, 18th April 1996.

‘Fowler and McManaman were both worse singers than me – disgusting voices. They would have got a buzzer straight away from Simon Cowell’: Neil Ruddock on an iconic Liverpool team trip to the recording studio
Ridvan Yilmaz of Rangers and Celtic&#039;s Daizen Maeda battle for the ball in an Old Firm match

It's the biggest Old Firm game of the season with Celtic and Rangers squaring off at Parkhead on Sunday – Right now, there are big discounts on both clubs current jerseys and vintage classics
See more latest
Most Popular
Ridvan Yilmaz of Rangers and Celtic&#039;s Daizen Maeda battle for the ball in an Old Firm match
It's the biggest Old Firm game of the season with Celtic and Rangers squaring off at Parkhead on Sunday – Right now, there are big discounts on both clubs current jerseys and vintage classics
Thomas Tuchel has been appointed the new England manager
‘Thomas Tuchel galvanised Chelsea – he quickly identified which players could fit into a system that would win matches. They were putty in his hands from day one’: Joe Cole on why fans should expect a fast start from the new England boss
English footballers Jamie Redknapp, Mark Wright, Steve McManaman, Ian Rush, John Barnes and Robbie Fowler of Liverpool FC record a cup final song/single ahead of the 1996 FA Cup Final UK, 18th April 1996.
‘Fowler and McManaman were both worse singers than me – disgusting voices. They would have got a buzzer straight away from Simon Cowell’: Neil Ruddock on an iconic Liverpool team trip to the recording studio
Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield on December 01, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool hero discusses if Arne Slot's success in his first season is tarnishing Jurgen Klopp's legacy
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Matthijs de Ligt of Manchester United controls the ball under pressure from Bilal El Khannouss of Leicester City during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on October 30, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
‘Manchester United already have the talent at centre-back to climb the table – they just have to protect them with legs in midfield’ Former Old Trafford defender explains how his old club can become consistent again
Interim England manager Lee Carsley
England U21 squad valued at staggering £411m as Lee Carsley makes his return to junior side
William Saliba in action for Arsenal
William Saliba sends transfer message to Arsenal amid Real Madrid links
Arsenal FC defender Ben White
Thomas Tuchel offers update on whether Ben White will be available for England
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal and his hat trick with teammate Jude Bellingham during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Manchester City at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
'It is absolutely false that Mbappe told me anything': Champions League referee rebuffs surprising Real Madrid claim
Dan Burn of Newcastle United (33) arrives for the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield on February 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England
'It was very emotional two years ago, not just for the players but for the whole city. This time I feel as though we believe that we should be doing that on a regular basis' Dan Burn is ready to crown an England call-up with a trophy for Newcastle United