Nunes elected CBF vice-president

Antonio Carlos Nunes, the president of the Para Football Federation, was elected as the new vice-president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Wednesday.

Brazilian football has been marred in controversy as of late, with CBF president Marco Polo Del Nero indicted earlier this month by the US Department of Justice.

His predecessor as CBF president, Jose Maria Marin, has also been charged.

However, amid all the controversy, top clubs and member federations in Brazil voted and Nunes was elected vice-president.

He received 44 of a possible 67 votes.

"This is a continuation of work which we started with the football confederation in Para, and which helped us get our name out there in order to help fill this vacancy as the vice-president of the CBF," 77-year-old Nunes told CBF TV.

"What we want is the following: as the vice-president, we have to collaborate with the president in the best way possible.

"We need to accept the things that need to be modified, collaborate with clubs and reflect and then after decide the next step.

"I think we can make a lot of things better, administratively, and as well on the pitch, and for the happiness of the Brazilian fans."