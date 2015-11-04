Nuno blasts 'very bad' Valencia

Valencia coach Nuno felt "ashamed" after seeing his side go down to a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Gent.

A penalty from captain Sven Kums early in the second half clinched the Belgians a deserved victory at the Ghelamco Arena, and in the process stopped their opponents qualifying for the knockout stages.

The Liga side - who failed to even have a shot on goal in the opening 45 minutes - remain in second place in Group H, though Gent are now only two points behind them.

Nuno pulled no punches in the assessment of his team's performance after the match, particularly after they had gone into the game off the back of a 3-0 derby triumph over Levante.

"We are ashamed of the image that we have given," he said.

"Today has not been a good match. I would even say that we have done a very bad game."

The one slight positive for Valencia is that they remain in a strong position to go through to the knockout phase.

They travel next to Zenit, who have already qualified from the group, before finishing off their group fixtures by hosting Lyon.

"The only thing is that we depend on ourselves, if we improve enough to be among the 16 best in Europe," Nuno added.