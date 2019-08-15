Nuno hails job well done after Wolves ease through against Pyunik

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo hailed a job well done after Wolves set up a Europa League play-off showdown with Torino.

Diogo Jota’s brilliant volley capped a 4-0 win at Molineux as the hosts breezed through against FC Pyunik 8-0 on aggregate.

Three goals in 10 second-half minutes from Pedro Neto, Morgan Gibbs-White and Ruben Vinagre put the hosts in total control.

Wolves now travel to Turin next week for the first leg of the play-off, with the winners of the tie reaching the group stage.

Nuno said: “No, it wasn’t easy. Pyunik started the game very well again. I’ve spoken to their coach and wish them all the best for the future.

“I thought all my players did a very good job, not just the new players. The second-half display was very good.

“It was a good game. I think we started the game normally because some players take more time. As the game went by we started performing better and the second half was very, very good.

“I am pleased with all the team, all the players did a very good job.”

After a goalless first half Wolves went through the gears and debutant Neto opened the scoring when he converted Patrick Cutrone’s centre after 54 minutes.

Four minutes later it was 2-0 when Gibbs-White tapped in Neto’s pass for his first Wolves goal.

Vinagre made it 3-0 soon after and Jota sealed victory, coming off the bench to acrobatically volley in Raul Jimenez’s lobbed pass with three minutes left.

Pyunik kept the ball well after their 4-0 defeat in Armenia last week but never troubled John Ruddy.

Neto, Cutrone, Real Madrid loanee Jesus Vallejo and youngster Max Kilman all made their full debuts for Wolves to please Nuno.

He added: “Because of the shape, the boys were very organised. There were some adjustments required but after they felt that first impact, it was very good work.

“It’s not the first time they’ve played together, there have been many hours together in training sessions.”