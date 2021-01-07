Nuno hopes Patrick Cutrone can settle at Wolves after returning from loan spell

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo hopes Patrick Cutrone can “settle down” after bringing the striker back to the club.

Cutrone has been recalled from his loan spell at Fiorentina. The 23-year-old joined the Serie A side last January on an 18-month deal with a view to a permanent move, having struggled to find his feet at Molineux.

At one point it was thought he had no future with Wanderers, but the Italian has now been called on to bolster Nuno’s squad in the absence of the injured Raul Jimenez.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has also been recalled from his loan spell at Swansea, and Nuno hopes both players can contribute and help Wolves.

“We decided to recall Patrick, and Morgan also, because we believe that they can bring competition to the squad and help us,” said the Wolves boss.

“They have different situations, of course, Patrick was in a position where he was not participating with his club, so we bring him here. Hopefully he can help us.”

Asked if Cutrone’s return means the Italian will now finish the season with his parent club, Nuno said: “Let’s see, let’s see. We bring him with the hope that he can settle down here and help us.

“But the transfer window is open and it is a tough moment as we want to rebalance our squad, but it is a tough moment to operate in the market.”

Cutrone has been brought back after Jimenez suffered a fractured skull in a clash of heads with David Luiz during the Premier League win at Arsenal on November 29.

The Mexico international underwent surgery and is continuing his recovery, with the club this week confirming he has “begun some early fitness work”.

There had been a suggestion the 29-year-old might be fit enough to resume playing next month but Nuno refused to put a timescale on the striker’s return.

“It is without a schedule,” said Nuno. “He is now back in now and he is improving and doing exercises now. It is not a question of hope, we are sure he is coming back.

“In the right moment he will join us, and that is good.”

On Wednesday, Nuno was fined £25,000 and warned about his future conduct following recent remarks about referee Lee Mason.

The Wolves boss claimed Mason was not good enough to officiate in the Premier League following his side’s 2-1 loss to Burnley on December 21.

The Football Association announced that the Portuguese had accepted a charge of improper conduct following a personal hearing.

Nuno was asked about the punishment ahead of his side’s FA Cup clash with Crystal Palace.

“My feeling is that you shouldn’t ask me that,” he replied with a smile on his face. “It is not the right moment into give any kind of answer on that and I would be wise to just do no comment.

“It is over. Yesterday we had a hearing, I was fined and I get a warning and the people in that meeting tell me what I should do and what I should do is not answer questions, especially today.

On the third-round tie against Palace at Molineux on Friday night, Nuno said: “I expect a tough game. Palace are a tough team.

“We have good memories of the first season we did with the FA Cup and we want to play good and perform well and proceed and go as far as we can in the FA Cup.”