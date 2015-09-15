Nuno wary of Hulk and Zenit quality

Valencia coach Nuno Espirito Santo has identified Hulk as a major threat as his team prepare to host Zenit in their Champions League Group H opener.

The Brazil forward has scored five times in eight appearances for the Russian Premier League champions this season, including a penalty during Saturday's 2-2 with CSKA Moscow.

Nuno called on his team to be collectively wary of Hulk but also pointed to quality elsewhere in Andre Villas-Boas' line-up.

"Hulk, we know him perfectly," he told a press conference. "He has a lot of quality with great power and speed. What we have to do is be compact and supportive when he has the ball. But Zenit is not only Hulk.

"We know the opponent, their players and their process. They will be very competitive. They have great players and we have respect and humility for them.

"I know Andre, we are friends. We have talked a lot about football, but tomorrow he is my adversary."

Dani Parejo is relishing the occasion, particularly on the back of Valencia winning their first La Liga match this term at the weekend – a last-gasp 1-0 triumph at Sporting Gijon.

"For any player it is incredible to play in this competition," said the 26-year-old. "I know what it is about and what it takes.

"It is always important to win the match before [a European game], and especially since it was our first win in the league.

"We come here with much more confidence and the team is more united. The team has shown that we are like a family."