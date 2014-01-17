Nuremburg handed Pogatetz injury blow

The 31-year-old central defender has made 16 appearances in the league this season, but tore ligaments in his knee during the club's mid-season training camp in Spain.

Pogatetz was taken to hospital to assess the injury and although the problem is not season-ending, he will miss more than a month.

"Surgery, however, is not necessary," the club confirmed on their official website.

"The defender has to wear a plaster splint and will start rehabilitation in Nuremburg on Monday."

Nuremburg are they only side yet to win in the Bundesliga and sit second bottom with 11 points from their 17 matches.

They will also have to cope without Makoto Hasebe after it was revealed the midfielder has suffered a lateral meniscus tear.