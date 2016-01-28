NYCFC inks French center back Brillant

A season after tying for the worst defense in MLS, New York City FC has taken another step toward strengthening that lackluster unit.

NYCFC announced the signing of Frederic Brillant on Thursday, using target allocation money to acquire the French center back from Belgian side K.V. Oostende. Per MLS policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brillant, who has spent his entire 11-year professional career in Belgium, made 79 appearances for Oostende over the past three seasons.

"This is a new challenge in my career and a great opportunity," Brillant said in a news release. "It's also a new adventure for my family. I'm very excited to wear the colors of New York City FC and play in front of the fans at Yankee Stadium."

The 6-foot-3 defender figures to anchor NYCFC's back line in 2016, with Jefferson Mena, Jason Hernandez and fellow offseason addition Ethan White competing to be his partner in central defense.

Brillant is the fourth defender and sixth player overall added to the club's roster this offseason, but the first who is older than 25.

"To have more experience in the back will give the club different options," NYCFC coach Patrick Vieira said. "We've brought in a number of young players recently, so to add some experience is important. Frederic is very composed with the ball at his feet and has a great understanding of the game."