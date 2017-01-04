N’Zonzi: I don't miss the Premier League. I love it at Sevilla

The 28-year-old former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City ball-winner helped the Andalusian side sit third in the La Liga table before the winter break, having featured in their Europa League triumph last term, defeating Liverpool in the final.

I don’t miss the Premier League. I love it here. It feels like the whole city is behind the team

N’Zonzi’s form has led to suggestions that the Frenchman could be on the move in January, with Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester City among the clubs said to be lining up bids.

But N’Zonzi says in the February 2017 issue of FourFourTwo magazine that, until an offer has been accepted, he will be carrying on as normal.

“The Barcelona interest is flattering, but it’s only in the papers. I don’t even think about it as I’m happy at Sevilla. It’s something you get used to – until something actually happens, then it isn’t really worth thinking about. But to be linked with clubs is a sign that I’m playing pretty well, so that’s nice.

“I don’t miss the Premier League. I love it here. It feels like the whole city is behind the team. We feel so tough to beat at home because the fans are incredible. The players can feel it. They are extremely passionate.”

