N'Zonzi secures Sevilla switch
Steven N'Zonzi has completed a £7million move from Stoke City to Sevilla.
Stoke City midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has left the club to join La Liga side Sevilla.
The Premier League club revealed that Sevilla had paid a fee of £7million to take N'Zonzi to Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
N'Zonzi moves to Sevilla on a four-year contract with a buy-out clause of €30million (£21.53m).
