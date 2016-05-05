Obertan, Marveaux released by Newcastle

Gabriel Obertan and Sylvain Marveaux have left Newcastle United by mutual consent.

Former Manchester United winger Obertan, who has battled a hamstring problem for much of the season, has not played since the 2-2 draw with Chelsea in September.

Marveaux spent last season on loan with Guingamp in Ligue 1 and has not played for the senior Newcastle side this term, making the matchday squad on just two occasions.

Both players' contracts were due to expire at the end of the season but, with neither set to be involved in the final two Premier League games, they have agreed to terminate their deals.

"Newcastle United can confirm that Gabriel Obertan and Sylvain Marveaux have left St James' Park by mutual consent," a club statement released on Thursday read.

"The contracts of the French pair were due to expire this summer, but with them almost certainly not going to feature in the Magpies' remaining games of the 2015-16 season, a settlement was agreed earlier this week, allowing them to find new clubs.

"Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Gabriel and Sylvain the very best for the future."