Oblak return boosts Atletico ahead of Leverkusen trip

Jan Oblak could make his return from a dislocated shoulder ahead of schedule on Tuesday after Atletico Madrid included him in their squad for the Champions League clash away to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Slovenian suffered the injury making a save in Atletico's 3-0 loss to Villarreal on December 12 and swiftly underwent surgery to correct the issue.

Atletico had reportedly expected him to be out for between three and four months, but should the 24-year-old return in Leverkusen for the first leg of the round-of-16 tie on Wednesday, he will have been absent for a little over 10 weeks and 15 matches.

Defender Lucas Hernandez has also been included despite his trial for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend being scheduled to take place earlier the same day.

Good news! Jan Oblak has been given the all clear and is now available for February 19, 2017

But fellow centre-back Diego Godin will continue to miss out with a groin injury, while Juanfran remains absent due to a hamstring problem.