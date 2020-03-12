Trending

Jan Oblak News and Features

Date of birth: January 7, 1993
Instagram: @oblakjan
Club(s): NK Olimpija, Benfica, Beira-Mar (loan), Olhanense (loan), Leiria (loan), Rio Ave (loan), Atletico Madrid
Country: Slovenia
Signing fee: £14.4million

Now one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Oblak was just 17 when he signed for Portuguese giants Benfica and helped them win the domestic treble in 2013-14 before joining Atletico Madrid in a deal which saw him become La Liga’s most expensive keeper. Justified that faith with consistent performances which resulted in him being nominated for the Ballon d’Or in 2017 and 2018 while helping Atletico win the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup.

Latest about Jan Oblak

European round-up

European round-up: Record-breaking season still on for ruthless Atletico

By Tom Hancock

All of the top stories from around Europe

Spain Soccer La Liga

Zinedine Zidane delighted as Real dominate Atletico in Madrid derby

By PA Staff

Raheem Sterling

Quiz! Can you name the former clubs of the most valuable 20 players on Earth?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz We've listed out the previous sides of the world's greatest - all you have to do is fill in the gaps on their CVs

Quiz
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 ratings: The 100 best players revealed

By FourFourTwo Staff

FIFA 21 Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lead the FIFA 21 ratings - but who else makes the best 100 players on the game?

FIFA 21
Chelsea target Jan Oblak

Chelsea target Jan Oblak set to make decision over future

By Ed McCambridge

The Slovenian vowed to make a decision at the end of Atletico's Champions League season, with Chelsea keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge

Jan Oblak

Chelsea transfer news: 6 goalkeepers the Blues could move for this summer

By Greg Lea

With Kepa Arrizabalaga facing an uncertain future, Frank Lampard could do worse than signing one of these shot-stoppers

Jan Oblak News and Features

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Atletico Madrid and Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak

Best goalkeepers in the world: the top 10, ranked

By Ed McCambridge

FFT100 The best netminders on the planet, according to... well, us

FFT100
Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone admits that the away goals rule gave Atletico Madrid an ‘unfair’ advantage over Liverpool last night

By Sean Cole

Atlético Madrid With the game going to extra time, Atletico Madrid benefited from a further 30 minutes to score a decisive away goal at Anfield

Atlético Madrid

Virgil Van Dijk adamant Liverpool will not dwell on Champions League exit

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League

Premier League
123...789Next