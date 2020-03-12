Jan Oblak News and Features
Date of birth: January 7, 1993
Instagram: @oblakjan
Club(s): NK Olimpija, Benfica, Beira-Mar (loan), Olhanense (loan), Leiria (loan), Rio Ave (loan), Atletico Madrid
Country: Slovenia
Signing fee: £14.4million
Now one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Oblak was just 17 when he signed for Portuguese giants Benfica and helped them win the domestic treble in 2013-14 before joining Atletico Madrid in a deal which saw him become La Liga’s most expensive keeper. Justified that faith with consistent performances which resulted in him being nominated for the Ballon d’Or in 2017 and 2018 while helping Atletico win the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup.
European round-up: Record-breaking season still on for ruthless Atletico
By Tom Hancock
All of the top stories from around Europe
Quiz! Can you name the former clubs of the most valuable 20 players on Earth?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz We've listed out the previous sides of the world's greatest - all you have to do is fill in the gaps on their CVs
FIFA 21 ratings: The 100 best players revealed
By FourFourTwo Staff
FIFA 21 Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lead the FIFA 21 ratings - but who else makes the best 100 players on the game?
Chelsea target Jan Oblak set to make decision over future
By Ed McCambridge
The Slovenian vowed to make a decision at the end of Atletico's Champions League season, with Chelsea keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge
Chelsea transfer news: 6 goalkeepers the Blues could move for this summer
By Greg Lea
With Kepa Arrizabalaga facing an uncertain future, Frank Lampard could do worse than signing one of these shot-stoppers
Best goalkeepers in the world: the top 10, ranked
By Ed McCambridge
FFT100 The best netminders on the planet, according to... well, us
Diego Simeone admits that the away goals rule gave Atletico Madrid an ‘unfair’ advantage over Liverpool last night
By Sean Cole
Atlético Madrid With the game going to extra time, Atletico Madrid benefited from a further 30 minutes to score a decisive away goal at Anfield
