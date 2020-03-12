Jan Oblak News and Features

Date of birth: January 7, 1993

Instagram: @oblakjan

Club(s): NK Olimpija, Benfica, Beira-Mar (loan), Olhanense (loan), Leiria (loan), Rio Ave (loan), Atletico Madrid

Country: Slovenia

Signing fee: £14.4million

Now one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Oblak was just 17 when he signed for Portuguese giants Benfica and helped them win the domestic treble in 2013-14 before joining Atletico Madrid in a deal which saw him become La Liga’s most expensive keeper. Justified that faith with consistent performances which resulted in him being nominated for the Ballon d’Or in 2017 and 2018 while helping Atletico win the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup.