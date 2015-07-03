Ocampos joins Marseille permanently

Lucas Ocampos completed his permanent transfer from Monaco to Marseille on Thursday but in a boost for his former club, promising striker Corentin Jean joined from Troyes.

Marseille announced the signing of both Ocampos - who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Stade Velodrome - and former Manchester City youth player Karim Rekik, while Monaco secured Jean until 2020 and extended the contract of veteran defender Ricardo Carvalho.

Ocampos arrived at Marseille in February and played 14 of the south coast club's last 15 matches - starting three times - in Ligue 1, as Marcelo Bielsa's men finished fourth in the French top flight.

In the first half of the 2014-15 campaign, the Argentine winger played 17 matches for Monaco, including seven starts.

The 20-year-old leaves Monaco with 10 league goals from 80 appearances, while he already has two goals and two assists for Marseille.

Rekik, a central defender, has left City after just one league appearance for the senior team, although the 20-year-old has played 54 league games on loan at PSV in his native Netherlands over the past two years.

Despite the permanent loss of Ocampos, Monaco had some good news for their fans on Thursday, announcing that Carvalho will remain at the principality club for another season, while they also secured the signature of one of Ligue 2's leading talents.

Jean scored 10 goals in 28 games for Ligue 2 champions Troyes last term, with the 19-year-old also having represented France at every youth level from Under 16s to Under 21s.

Portugal international Carvalho played 25 league games in 2014-15 as Monaco finished third.