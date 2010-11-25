Oceania confederation to discuss Temarii ban

FIFA executive committee member Temarii was last week suspended from all footballing activity for a year following an investigation into allegations he offered to sell his vote in the World Cup hosting contest to undercover newspaper reporters.

Tahiti's Temarii was the OFC's only representative on world governing body FIFA's executive committee, whose members hold all the votes for World Cup hosting.

He was found guilty by FIFA of breaking general rules on ethical behaviour and loyalty.

FIFA president Sepp Blatter said at the time the only chance of Temarii being replaced would be if he resigned but this has not happened so far.

"There's a meeting going ahead on Saturday in Auckland, the executive committee will discuss all the recent developments including the suspensions and the possible outcomes," said OFC spokeswoman Priscilla Duncan in a telephone interview.

"There's a lot to be discussed in the meeting."

She said she could not comment on media reports that Temarii could offer his resignation and the OFC would then elect a new representative for the FIFA executive committee.

Senior vice-president David Chung, from Papua-New Guinea, would appear to be first in line if Temarii stands down, followed by vice-president Fred de Jong of New Zealand.

A FIFA spokesman said it was not possible at this stage to say whether a hastily-elected Oceania representative could vote when the 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosts are elected in Zurich.

FIFA's executive committee is down to 22 members after Amos Adamu of Nigeria was suspended along with Temarii.

Adamu was found guilty of bribery.

England, Russia, Spain/Portugal and Belgium/Netherlands are bidding to host the 2018 World Cup with Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar and United States the candidates for 2022.