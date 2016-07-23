Ochoa joins Granada from Malaga

Granada have completed the signing of Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa on a season-long loan from Malaga.

The 31-year-old will be presented next Tuesday after training with his new team-mates for the first time.

"Granada and Malaga have reached an agreement for the transfer of goalkeeper Francisco Guillermo Ochoa Magana, who has linked up with the side for the coming season," a Granada statement read.

Ochoa, who joined Malaga from Ajaccio in 2014 after starring for Mexico at the World Cup, has struggled to oust Carlos Kameni from the number one spot at La Rosaleda.

He made all 11 of his appearances in LaLiga last season after Kameni suffered a knee injury in the 3-3 draw with Deportivo La Coruna.