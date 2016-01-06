O'Donovan handed eight-match ban for headbutt
Roy O'Donovan will be missing for eight Central Coast Mariners matches after being given an eight-match ban over a shocking headbutt.
Central Coast Mariners striker Roy O'Donovan has been banned for eight matches over a vicious headbutt on Wellington Phoenix midfielder Manny Muscat.
The Irishman received only a yellow card after he headbutted Muscat in the 59th minute of the Mariners' 3-1 win over the Phoenix in the A-League.
The two clashed just moments earlier, with Muscat sending an elbow in the striker's direction, before O'Donovan retaliated.
O'Donovan subsequently accused Muscat of going "down like a movie star" but has since pleaded guilty to charges of 'assault on a player'.
"The Disciplinary Committee determined that the Player must serve a suspension of eight (8) matches," read a Football Federation Australia (FFA) statement.
"The Player has the right to appeal the determination of the Disciplinary Committee. If the Player intends to do so, he must advise FFA within 7 days of receiving the written determination."
Muscat was banned for two matches on Tuesday for his apparent elbow on O'Donovan.
