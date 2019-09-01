Odsonne Edouard sets Celtic on the path to Old Firm derby win

Odsonne Edouard continued his impressive goalscoring record against Rangers as Celtic won 2-0 in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

The Frenchman capitalised on a loose pass to net his fifth goal in seven derbies in the 32nd minute following a tight opening to the game.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson gave the ball straight to Celtic winger Mikey Johnston, who slipped the 21-year-old through to slot home.

Substitute Jonny Hayes rounded off the victory in stoppage time after netting at the second attempt on the counter-attack.

The hosts started without any natural width or top goalscorer Alfredo Morelos and they took almost an hour to manage a shot on target.

Steven Gerrard made some positive changes but Celtic stood firm despite losing centre-back Nir Bitton to injury.

Rangers suffered further insult in the final seconds as substitute Jordan Jones was sent off for a foul on Moritz Bauer.

All four fixtures had been won by the home team last season after the visiting ticket allocations had been slashed to less than a thousand.

And Celtic’s victory saw them extend their 100 per cent record in the Ladbrokes Premiership to four wins.