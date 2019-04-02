Ofir Marciano wants Hibernian to take inspiration from Kilmarnock

Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano hailed Kilmarnock as an inspiration ahead of their Ladbrokes Premiership clash on Wednesday night.

Steve Clarke’s side moved above Aberdeen and into third place behind Celtic and Rangers with an impressive 5-0 win over Hamilton at Rugby Park on Saturday.

Hibs are in sixth place, six points behind the Ayrshire outfit, after their 2-1 win at Livingston on Friday night which extended boss Paul Heckingbottom’s unbeaten run in the league to six games.

Ahead of Killie’s visit to Easter Road, the 29-year-old Israel international revealed his admiration of his opponents.

“It is amazing what they are doing,” he said. “They are a good team, even last year they had a good run and this year as well.

“It is a good example for us to see that even without a big budget you can still do nice things in the league.

“For me, it gives me more desire to go forward and try to finish as high as possible in the league.

“We have kept the run going after the international break and hopefully we can make it longer on Wednesday night. We want to finish as high as possible.”

Marciano lost his place to Adam Bogdan in the summer after undergoing surgery on a finger but has regained his place between the sticks.

And he insists the Liverpool loanee is keeping him on his toes.

“It is always good to have competition,” said the former Ashdod player. “I was injured in the summer, Adam came and he did very well.

“I was happy that I got my chance back and I am happy that I am playing well and hopefully keep doing well for the team and myself.

“I am thinking about the next game and trying to enjoy it as much as I can.

“Me and him are setting higher standards and that’s the most important thing. Sometimes you need someone who can take you higher.

“Obviously you need to demand that from yourself, to do the best you can every game and every session but when you see someone close to you who does it, obviously that reminds you what you need to do.”