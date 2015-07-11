Ogbonna excited to learn from Bilic

West Ham signing Angelo Ogbonna said manager Slaven Bilic was a big reason for him joining the Premier League club.

The Londoners completed the €11million signing of Ogbonna from Juventus, with the defender penning a four-year deal.

Ogbonna, 27, said the appointment of Bilic was a big reason for his decision to join West Ham.

"I am very pleased to have joined West Ham United," he told the club's website.

"I spoke with the coach and he has given me the opportunity to play in the Premier League. That was always my dream and now I am very happy to be doing this.

"I knew about Slaven and that he is a good manager. Before he joined West Ham he was coach of Croatia and I know what he can do for his team.

"I saw his team in action and know that he plays attacking football. He has a great attitude and wants to win.

"The West Ham fans can expect to me see my professionalism and my tradition. I want to do my best and I want to be better than last season."

Ogbonna said he was excited to join the club fellow Italian Paolo Di Canio made his name with.

"I knew West Ham United from watching the Premier League in Italy," he said.

"West Ham are very famous in Italy because Paolo Di Canio played for them and I know the famous number six shirt. I know how great the fans are and I like this kind of support.

"I look forward to coming to London. I want to play at West Ham for a number of seasons and to improve my English."