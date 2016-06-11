Ogbonna: I had to make changes in England

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna says he has had to make alterations to his game to adapt to the dynamic nature of the Premier League.

The Italy centre-back, who is part of Antonio Conte's squad for Euro 2016, made the switch to the Hammers from Juventus last July.

Ogbonna scored an own goal on his debut, but recovered from that early setback to become an established part of Slaven Bilic's defence.

The 28-year-old opened up about the tactical differences he has made in England, and is unsurprised that so many of the game's top coaches have opted to move to the Premier League.

"I personally had to make many changes, including tactical ones, as the English league is a very dynamic one," he said.

"Tactically it might leave something to be desired, but it's a valid league and it's no coincidence that from next season there will be some of the best coaches in England."

Ogbonna and his Italian team-mates face Belgium in their Euro 2016 opener in Lyon on Monday.

Conte's men will then meet Sweden and the Republic of Ireland in their remaining Group E fixtures.