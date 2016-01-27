Ogbonna reveals language problems

Angelo Ogbonna has admitted the language barrier has made it hard to settle at West Ham.

The Italy international defender joined from Juventus in July and has started 14 of a possible 23 Premier League matches for Slaven Bilic's side, who are flying high in sixth spot.

But Ogbonna revealed he has struggled to communicate, the 27-year-old telling Gazzetta dello Sport: "Difficulties? The language.

"Although I have Nigerian roots, I've always been in Italy.

"The other thing that makes me think is the less sociable nature of the British.

"It's not easy to establish human relationships."

Ogbonna added that English football is more relaxed as there is not the same pressure as in Serie A.

"[Italians] work more though, training sessions every day and double sessions once a week, whereas here we often rest on Wednesday," Ogbonna said.