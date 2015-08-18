O'Kane earns first Ireland call

Bournemouth midfielder Eunan O'Kane could make his Republic of Ireland debut after earning a first international call-up for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia next month.

O'Kane was part of the Bournemouth side that got promoted to the Premier League as champions last season, although he was restricted to just 11 Championship appearances due to injury.

However, the 25-year-old has played a part in both of Bournemouth's league matches this season and Ireland manager O'Neill has included him in a provisional 37-man squad.

Uncapped duo Alan Judge and Adam Rooney are once again included, as Ireland prepare for a crucial doubleheader.

O'Neill's side are fourth in Group D and will be desperate for six points from matches against Gibraltar in Portugal on September 4, and Georgia at the Aviva Stadium three days later.

"These are two very important games in our qualifying campaign and we are looking forward to them. The players are all now back in action with their respective clubs and will be ready for these games," O'Neill said.

"If we come out of these games with six points it will be interesting to see how the table stands.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), David Forde (Millwall), Shay Given (Stoke City), Darren Randolph (West Ham), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Paul McShane (Reading), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Alex Pearce (Derby County), Stephen Ward (Burnley), Marc Wilson (Stoke City)

Midfielders: Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Robbie Brady (Norwich City), Jeff Hendrick (Derby County), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Alan Judge (Brentford), Eunan O'Kane (Bournemouth), James McCarthy (Everton), James McClean (West Brom), Aiden McGeady (Everton), David Meyler (Hull City), Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City), Stephen Quinn (Reading), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City)

Forwards: Simon Cox (Reading), Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy, David McGoldrick (both Ipswich Town), Anthony Stokes (Celtic), Adam Rooney (Aberdeen), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City)