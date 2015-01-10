Olaroiu bemoans Saudi Arabia's lack of luck

A deflected free-kick from Yu Hai was the difference between the two sides in Brisbane but Saudi Arabia wasted a host of chances to secure victory for themselves.

Naif Hazazi was guilty of the worst miss after he failed to convert a 60th minute penalty, the midfielder appearing too casual in his run-up, and seeing Wang Dalei save his weak spot-kick.

However, Olaroiu refused to blame the 26-year-old and insisted his team were unlucky not to claim something from their opening match in Group B.

He said: "We were unlucky today, more than unlucky.

"[In the] first half we didn't find the space to play and use our speed up front. Second half we created a few situations, and we had a penalty.

"We still have a chance to qualify as it is not finished, I hope the players play with the same determination and spirit [in the next game].

"The players should not lose their confidence."