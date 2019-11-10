Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Manchester United’s youngsters exactly what he expects from them

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Manchester United’s young players that they must be completely dedicated to the club if they want to fulfil their potential.

Solskjaer has made use of several prospects in the first team this season, including Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe, Mason Greenwood, James Garner, Brandon Williams, Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes.

The Norwegian’s willingness to turn to the club’s academy has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise frustrating start to the campaign for United, but the former Molde manager has adopted a tough stance with his youngsters.

“My message to all the boys is that if you don’t ­sacrifice yourself ­totally for Manchester United then you’re just passing through here.

“Maybe you will stay for a couple of years – but that will be it. I’m not just talking about what they do on the pitch. It’s about what is expected of them when they are away from the club.

“And when you’re a footballer, you have to lead a boring life. I’m sorry, but you just have to get used to being bored.

“I trust these boys – but they have to know that if they ever break that trust then I won’t be nice. The most successful United players have all made sacrifices and have stayed for a long time.

“I was boring as a player – but I made the most of my career. I want these boys to get the most out of their career as well – because when you are part of a winning team at Manchester United, it is the best feeling in the world.”

United find themselves down in 14th place in the Premier League table heading into Sunday’s clash with Brighton.

Solskjaer’s side have won only three of their 11 top-flight matches so far this term and are just five points above the relegation zone.

READ MORE

Granit Xhaka may have played his last game for Arsenal – but how much of this saga could have been avoided?

How Jurgen Klopp replaced Jose Mourinho as Pep Guardiola's greatest opponent

12 hilarious times outfielders went in goal (including the chairman's son