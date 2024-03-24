Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals post-Manchester United job offers as he talks up ‘different challenge’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he has had several job offers since leaving Manchester United two-and-a-half years ago, but is waiting for a ‘different challenge’.

The Norwegian spent almost two years in charge at Old Trafford, leading the Red Devils to second- and third-placed finishes in the Premier League before a poor run saw time called on his tenure in November 2021.

The 51-year-old is yet to return to management, but is open to the right offer.

“Yes and I’ve had offers,” Solskjaer tells FourFourTwo, from two European national teams in as many weeks. “And before that, two from Saudi Arabia. Top money, but I’m not about money. Jobs in England, too.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the Old Trafford touchline (Image credit: Getty Images)

“My agent looks through them and we talk, but without sounding arrogant, if you’ve managed Man United, you put your own criteria about where you want to work.”

Prior to his Manchester United return in 2018, the former Red Devils striker had spells in charge of Molde and Cardiff City and is open to a fresh challenge as he weighs up his next move.

“Maybe that’s a different challenge where I need to experience a new culture and learn a new language – Spanish, Italian, French or German,” he continues. “I love England and the Premier League. Even the Championship feels very strong, but I’m not bound to England.

"The DNA and identity of the club is important to me, a club where I can be the best me. It must be a match. Maybe I made the wrong decision to go to Cardiff for example, where there was a clash of style and identity.”

