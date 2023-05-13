Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: I told Manchester United to sign Erling Haaland for £4 million

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit out at former club Manchester United for failing to follow his advice and sign Erling Haaland for a cut-price £4 million.

Solskjaer was Haaland's coach at Norwegian side Molde and recommended the young striker to United at the time, but no move materlialised and Haaland is now breaking records across town at Manchester City.

Speaking at An Evening with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,reported by The Athletic (opens in new tab), the Norwegian revealed that United had missed out on signing Haaland for just £4m.

"I got in contact with United because we had this talented striker who they should have had," he said.

"But they didn't listen, unfortunately. Four million, I asked for. But they never signed him. Four million! Don't ask [where he is now]. He's too good!"

Solskjaer also called on the Glazer family to push through a takeover, saying the facilities have been allowed to decay and claiming that United 'need to catch up with the other teams'.

"It needs to be done," he said. "Old Trafford is neglected. The training ground has been neglected. We need to catch up with the other teams."