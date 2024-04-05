Oleksandr Zinchenko: I could LEAVE Arsenal to join Ukraine war effort

By Joe Mewis
published

The Arsenal defender insists he would be ready to fight after a new law was passed to boost Ukraine's war effort

Oleksandr Zinchenko in action for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko says he is willing to put his football career on hold in order to fight for Ukraine if his home country calls him up as part of their war effort. 

The former Manchester City fullback has already donated £1million to his country’s cause as his homeland continues to resist the Russian invasion which began in 2022 and has seen several of his friends sign up to fight.

