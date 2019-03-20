Olivier Giroud explains where his future lies – and it's not Chelsea

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has revealed that he could return to his native France this summer.

The former Arsenal frontman has only made six Premier League starts this season, and none since Gonzalo Higuain arrived at Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

Despite impressing in the Europa League throughout the campaign – he has scored nine goals in nine appearances in the competition – Giroud has found playing time in the biggest matches hard to come by.

And the 32-year-old admits that he is keen to seek pastures new ahead of next season.

“Of course it’s frustrating,” Giroud told RTL when asked about his lack of Premier League minutes.

“Today, I have the impression there is clearly no competition since January. It's like that, I know that I will only play in the Europa League.

“I try to do what it takes to be as effective and as important as I can for the team.

“The future may be hectic this summer. I'm not afraid to go down a level to have more playing time. It could be that I end my career in France.”

