Olivier Ntcham absent again as Celtic take on St Mirren

Olivier Ntcham is absent again from Celtic’s squad for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with St Mirren on Saturday.

The midfielder should return to training from a calf injury next week.

Jozo Simunovic has missed two games with a knee problem while Mikey Johnston is working his way back from a knee complaint.

St Mirren midfielder Kyle McAllister is available after shaking off a nerve problem which kept him out of the midweek draw with St Johnstone.

Gary MacKenzie and Stephen McGinn are back in training following injuries.

Ryan Flynn and Kyle Magennis both underwent knee surgery this week.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Hayes, Ajer, Bolingoli, Taylor, Jullien, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Rogic, Christie, Forrest, Elyounoussi, Edouard, Klimala, Griffiths, Elhamed, Bayo, Gordon.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, Hodson, Famewo, McCarthy, Waters, McGrath, Wallace, McAllister, Foley, Andreu, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Jakubiak, Chabbi, Cooke, Lyness.