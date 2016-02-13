Olsson hails defensive Albion display

Jonas Olsson saluted West Brom's defensive display as Tony Pulis' men snatched a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Albion had to deal with wave after wave of Everton attacks at Goodison Park, the side's backline remaining resolute much to the frustration of the home fans.

The visitors rarely threatened at the other end, but did produce the game's only goal as Salomon Rondon bundled home Olsson's flick after 14 minutes.

Victory is West Brom's first on the road in the Premier League since October and boosts their survival hopes.

"It was tough," Olsson told BBC Match of the Day. "I think, especially in the last bit of the half, we were really on back foot.

"We are comfortable in our shape. In the second half there was some close ones but we were pretty much in control. It is a massive win for us."

There was some confusion about the identity of Albion's matchwinner as Olsson's header was close to crossing the line before Rondon chested it home, but the defender is not bothered about giving the goal to his Venezuelan team-mate.

"It doesn't matter who scored," he told the club's official website. "He [Rondon] was there to make sure so I'm pleased for him."