Olsson has faith in misfiring Norwich strikers

Victory over Tottenham last weekend moved Norwich four points clear of Sunderland in 18th position, but the likes of Ricky van Wolfswinkel - with one league goal to his name - find themselves under increasing pressure to deliver.

However, Olsson is confident Van Wolfswinkel and his attacking team-mates will come good when it matters.

"They (the strikers) are still trying to get into those good positions and demanding the ball," he told The Pink'Un.

"It is hard to put your finger on it (why they are not scoring). I really feel at time we have been unlucky and you just hope the goals will come and hopefully soon.

"I know they are frustrated. They are working every day after training on their finishing.

"Of course as a striker if you don't score it will affect the confidence but the one thing you know is it can turn just as quickly if you get a goal."