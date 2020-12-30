On This Day in 1989: Brian Clough celebrates his 1000th game as a manager

Brian Clough celebrated his 1000th game as a manager with victory on this day in 1989 as Nottingham Forest won 3-2 at Tottenham.

Clough, who died in 2004 aged 69, was 54 at the time of his 1000th game and had begun his managerial career at Hartlepool 24 years earlier.

Forest marked his landmark with a fitting display to seal three points in the old First Division thanks to goals from his son Nigel, Gary Crosby and Garry Parker.

Clough, left, celebrates Forest’s league title success in 1978 (PA)

Gary Lineker had given Tottenham the lead and scored his second in the closing stages, but Forest had taken control before half-time with two goals in the space of three minutes.

Clough, born in Middlesbrough and widely regarded as one of English football’s greatest managers, took charge of Hartlepool in 1965 after his playing career had been cut short by a knee injury when he was 29.

He was appointed by Derby in 1967 and after leading them to promotion to the top flight they finished the 1971-72 season as league champions.

After spending less than a year at Brighton, Clough had a 44-day spell in charge of Leeds as Don Revie’s successor and three months later took on the job at Forest.

Clough’s statue was unveiled in Nottingham’s Old Market Square in 2008 (David Jones/PA)

Forest won promotion to the old First Division in 1977 and won the title the following season after finishing seven points ahead of runners-up Liverpool.

They beat Malmo to lift the European Cup in the next campaign and Clough sealed arguably his greatest achievement when Forest successfully defended the trophy by beating Hamburg in Madrid a year later.

Clough, who also won the League Cup four times with Forest, ended 18 years in charge of the club on the last day of the 1992-93 season when they were relegated from the Premier League in its inaugural campaign.