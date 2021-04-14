Ondrej Kudela given 10-game UEFA ban for ‘racist behaviour’ towards Glen Kamara

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches by UEFA after being found guilty of racist behaviour towards Rangers player Glen Kamara.

The Finn was incensed after Kudela whispered into his ear during a Europa League tie at Ibrox on March 18.

Kamara, left, argues with Kudela after the incident at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kudela had been handed a provisional one-match ban over a lesser charge of insulting Kamara, and that ban is included within the overall 10-match sanction.

Kamara has also been banned for three matches after being found guilty of assaulting Kudela in the tunnel after the game.