'One of the best managers in the world' - Rooney excited by Mourinho appointment

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney believes the club has hired one of the game's greatest managers in Jose Mourinho.

Former Chelsea manager Mourinho was confirmed as Louis van Gaal's replacement last week, and will be tasked with returning United to the top of English football after three years of toil under David Moyes and the Dutchman.

Rooney was reportedly a long-term target for Mourinho at Chelsea - with a switch reportedly close after Alex Ferguson left United in 2013.

Finally under the stewardship of the two-time Champions League winner, United captain Rooney spoke in glowing terms when discussing the appointment for the first time.

"It's exciting," Rooney told a news conference ahead of England's pre-Euro 2016 friendly with Portugal.

"He's one of the best managers in the world and obviously knows the Premier League really well.

"For myself and for the other Man United players it's exciting times so I'm looking forward to it."