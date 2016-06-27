O'Neill hopeful of Republic of Ireland stay

Martin O'Neill believes everything is in place for him to continue as Republic of Ireland manager with Roy Keane as assistant following their Euro 2016 elimination.

O'Neill has been in charge since November 2013 and guided Ireland through a European Championship group stage for the first time prior to Sunday's 2-1 defeat to France in the last 16.

The former Sunderland boss said his contract expired "about a minute-and-a-half after" the final whistle in Lyon.

But, having already reached a verbal agreement for a two-year extension of his and Keane's respective deals, O'Neill is optimistic regarding his future.

"I think we're pretty well all in place if the FAI [Football Association of Irleand] board want to continue on," he said after the game.

"I'd like to do that [keep Keane]. Absolutely - I think he's been great for the team.

"I'll sit down with him, and if he feels he wants to stay with us, then great."