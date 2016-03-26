O'Neill: McNair better in midfield than defence

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill believes he has found a new solution for Manchester United's midfield in the absence of Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Paddy McNair impressed for Northern Ireland in midfield during their 1-1 draw with Wales on Thursday and while he is more known for some impressive cameos in the United defence last season, O'Neill thinks the youngster is better suited to midfield.

"I think that's his best position, where we played him," said the Northern Ireland manager.

"I was really pleased with him. He was a physical presence but he showed his quality on the ball.

"He just needs to get used to playing at this level. I enjoyed him in there in that midfield with [Steven] Davis and [Oliver] Norwood."

Despite O'Neill's opinion, 20-year-old McNair is unlikely to feature heavily in United's midfield any time soon, with senior options Ander Herrera, Morgan Schneiderlin, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini all fit in spite of Schweinsteiger's absence.