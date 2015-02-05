Only Ivory Coast glory will please Renard

The Ivorians have gone without continental silverware since 1992, infamously losing penalty shoot-outs in the 2006 and '12 deciders, and have advanced to Sunday's final in Equatorial Guinea.

After dispatching of Democratic Republic of Congo 3-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday, Renard said he will not be satisfied until they bring home the trophy.

"Only the second African Cup will satisfy me," said Renard, as reported by L'Equipe.

"I am fortunate to coach, to have signed [with] Ivory Coast where, even if there is a work of reconstruction, we have players like Gervinho, Bony, Yaya Toure, who landed hits few players can do.

"I do not agree with those who say that he made a bad tournament. We see a Yaya Toure who sacrifices for the collective, it works, directs the game.

Renard added: "We do not forget where we come from, including one night when we lost 4-3 against Congo.

"We had to tighten the bolts, but it was not very difficult because they are fantastic boys. They are very easy to manage, I hope that finally they will manage to win a title at international level. "

Renard said their victory over DR Congo was not an impressive one in his eyes, as he said his players did not respect their opponents in Bata.

"I did not like this game. We have not done everything well, we were sometimes too easy, maybe sometimes did not respect the opponent," the Frenchman said.

"Always be careful when there are players like DR Congo opposite.

"We are in the final, this is the most important [thing].

"After five matches, the teams are tired at times, the most important is that the Ivorians are in the streets tonight to prepare for the final.

"We will try to bring the cup to Abidjan."

DR Congo coach Florent Ibenge said his side showed their style was "beautiful" despite defeat.

"I am disappointed with the defeat, it is loud and clear, we are competitors, we wanted to qualify, but we saw a team that is not ashamed of its game, which has instead shown a beautiful facet of the Congolese football," Ibenge said.

