Only two MLS-based players named in US squad

Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders) and Michael Bradley (Toronto FC) are the only locally based players included for the clash that has been relocated to Larnaca, Cyprus, after original hosts Kharkiv, Ukraine was ruled out due to political unrest.



Klinsmann has also thrown an opportunity to several youth representatives for Wednesday's clash, including Cody Cropper, John Brooks, Alfredo Morales, Will Packwood, Juan Agudelo and Julian Green in the 24-man squad.



The coach said he was using the match to test his European-based contingent, as they warm up for the World Cup in Brazil in mid-year.



"Having this Ukraine game is a huge opportunity, mainly for our European-based players," Klinsmann said.



"You want to give them a chance to show where they are at and what's going on in their specific situation.



"It's great to call in players like Oguchi Onyewu, Will Packwood – his first time to come in – Tim Ream, who is playing consistently well at Bolton, Danny Williams, who has now kind of made his way through at Reading and playing week-in, week-out, and Juan Agudelo, who is now in Holland."



On Dempsey and Bradley, Klinsmann said the pair were vital to the team's core, which is why he brought them over for the friendly in the small island nation.



"Having Michael Bradley and Clint Dempsey in for Ukraine is very important to us," he said.



"Clint has played these two months at Fulham and Michael is coming off preseason camp with Toronto, so for us it's very important to see both back in the team and putting their stamp on the game."

Squad in full:



Goalkeepers: Cody Cropper (Southampton), Brad Guzan (Aston Villa), Tim Howard (Everton)



Defenders: John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Edgar Castillo (Club Tijuana), Alfredo Morales (Hertha Berlin), Oguchi Onyewu (Sheffield Wednesday), Tim Ream (Bolton)



Midfielders: Alejandro Bedoya (Nantes), Michael Bradley (Toronto), Mix Diskerud (Rosenborg), Jermaine Jones (Besiktas), Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht), Will Packwood (Birmingham City), Brek Shea (Barnsley), Danny Williams (Reading)



Forwards: Juan Agudelo (Utrecht), Jozy Altidore (Sunderland), Terrence Boyd (Rapid Vienna), Julian Green (Bayern Munich), Aron Johannsson (AZ Alkmaar)