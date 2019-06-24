Oran Kearney’s St Mirren future in doubt

There was no sign of St Mirren manager Oran Kearney at the club’s training base as the Buddies’ first-team squad returned to start their pre-season preparations.

Reports over the weekend said the Northern Irishman’s future in Paisley had been thrown into serious doubt following a row with Saints chairman Gordon Scott over his plans to commute from his family home in Ballymoney.

A statement on the 40-year-old’s future is due later on Monday but he is not expected to be in charge for much longer.

Youth chief Allan McManus, goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield and sports scientist Junior Mendes did arrive at Raltson Training Ground shortly after 8am to meet with director of football Gus MacPherson.

Captain Stephen McGinn was the first player to show shortly afterwards. Midfielder Gary MacKenzie admitted the Saints squad were still unsure who would be leading them into the new season.

Asked what the players knew about the situation, he replied: “You tell me, I haven’t got a clue.”