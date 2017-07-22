Orlando City 0 Atlanta United 1: Villalba's late stunner sinks Kaka's men
Hector Villalba's stunning 86th-minute winner gave Atlanta United a fourth consecutive MLS victory following Friday's success in Orlando.
In-form Atlanta United extended their winning streak after upstaging Orlando City 1-0 in MLS.
Atlanta won their fourth successive league match thanks to Hector Villalba's stunning 86th-minute winner in Orlando on Friday.
Meeting for the first time since Atlanta's introduction into MLS, Villalba downed Kaka and the hosts with a thunderbolt of a strike four minutes from the end.
United States international and former Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Guzan made his debut in the win, denying Kaka late to keep a clean sheet.
Worth the wait.What. A. Goal. July 22, 2017
Atlanta are fourth in the Eastern Conference – six points adrift of leaders Toronto FC and four ahead of sixth-placed Orlando.
