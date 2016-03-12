Orlando City 1-1 Chicago Fire: Home side held as Nocerino makes MLS bow

Orlando City played out a 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Chicago Fire as star recruit Antonio Nocerino made his debut in MLS on Friday.

Nocerino sat out Orlando's opening match of the season last week, introduced to the crowd at halftime following his arrival from Italian giant AC Milan.

The 30-year-old was in the starting lineup against the Fire at Orlando Citrus Bowl, playing a little over an hour.

Nocerino was in the thick of the action during a thrilling first half, which featured two goals and a red card, in Florida.

Cyle Larin opened the scoring after just four minutes, starring in the absence of injured Brazil international Kaka.

Larin, who netted in Orlando's dramatic 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake, received the ball on the edge of the penalty area and fired past goalkeeper Matt Lampson, after his initial shot was blocked.

Chicago was back on level terms just 10 minutes later, when speedster David Accam chased down a long ball and Sebastian Hines, leaving the defender in his wake before curling the ball beyond Joseph Bendik.

The Fire, however, were dealt a blow after Michael Harrington was sent off in the 32nd minute for a high boot.

But Orlando City was unable to make the most of the numerical advantage in the second half, though Larin did go close, having struck the post with 12 minutes remaining.